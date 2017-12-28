Fifty years ago, Archbishop McDonough began an annual appeal to support the ministries and services of the Archdiocese of Louisville. From these humble roots, the appeal grew to what we know today as the Catholic Services Appeal, which supports more than 100 ministries and services in the 24 counties of the Archdiocese. Through these efforts, we care for the poor and needy, promote vocations, assist retired priests, enhance worship, provide lifelong formation and education, and extend support and resources to our parishes and schools.

