Fifty years ago, Archbishop McDonough began an annual appeal to support the ministries and services of the Archdiocese of Louisville. From these humble roots, the appeal grew to what we know today as the Catholic Services Appeal, which supports more than 100 ministries and services in the 24 counties of the Archdiocese. Through these efforts, we care for the poor and needy, promote vocations, assist retired priests, enhance worship, provide lifelong formation and education, and extend support and resources to our parishes and schools.
This is More Than an Education
Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville provide 20,000 students with a unique environment that allows students to grow in their faith while performing at high academic levels in a community of dedicated educators, parents, and advocates.
Days of Human Dignity
Your Parish: The Body of Christ Alive in Our Midst
In the last few days of 2016, Archbishop Kurtz released his inspiring pastoral letter. This letter calls upon all of us to work for the renewal of parish life. It also introduces a process of discernment that will take place in our parishes over the next two years.
December 2017 Conversations, Segment 2
Conversations is a monthly, 30-minute television show in which I participate in an ongoing conversation about the Archdiocese of Louisville, my involvement with the larger Church (both nationally and globally), and issues of faith in [...]
Archdiocesan News
Walk with Jesus on the way
By Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz The first Christmas was full of movement. Recall that Joseph and Mary — to fulfill the requirements of the...
Initiative aims to promote human dignity
By Ruby Thomas, Record Staff Writer The Archdiocese of Louisville will begin an initiative called “Days of Human Dignity” Jan. 6, the feast of the...
Catholic News
Pope: Festivities become a facade when Christ is left out of Christmas
IMAGE: CNS photo/L'Osservatore RomanoBy Carol GlatzVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Only when Christ is the focus of the Christmas season do all the colorful lights, carols, special meals and traditions help create a festive and joyous [...]
Pope prays for world’s suffering children on Christmas
IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Those who recognize the Lord in the baby Jesus in the manger also should recognize his presence in children suffering today because of war, poverty and immigration, [...]