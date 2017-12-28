Home 2017-12-28T15:10:37+00:00

Catholic Services Appeal

Fifty years ago, Archbishop McDonough began an annual appeal to support the ministries and services of the Archdiocese of Louisville.  From these humble roots, the appeal grew to what we know today as the Catholic Services Appeal, which supports more than 100 ministries and services in the 24 counties of the Archdiocese. Through these efforts, we care for the poor and needy, promote vocations, assist retired priests, enhance worship, provide lifelong formation and education, and extend support and resources to our parishes and schools.

Click here for more info or to donate >

Catholic-Schools-ArchLou

This is More Than an Education

Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville provide 20,000 students with a unique environment that allows students to grow in their faith while performing at high academic levels in a community of dedicated educators, parents, and advocates.
Find a School

Parishes-ArchLou

Days of Human Dignity

Pope Francis’ invitation to “Share the Journey” will continue in the Archdiocese of Louisville with Days of Human Dignity, beginning in January of 2018 with National Migration Week.  Please visit this site to see events and resources available that will inform you on this journey.
Click Here to Learn More

Your Parish: The Body of Christ Alive in Our Midst

In the last few days of 2016, Archbishop Kurtz released his inspiring pastoral letter. This letter calls upon all of us to work for the renewal of parish life. It also introduces a process of discernment that will take place in our parishes over the next two years.
Click Here to Learn More

Archbishop Kurtz’s Blog

December 2017 Conversations, Segment 2

December 28th, 2017|0 Comments

Conversations is a monthly, 30-minute television show in which I participate in an ongoing conversation about the Archdiocese of Louisville, my involvement with the larger Church (both nationally and globally), and issues of faith in [...]

Conversations

Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz is a monthly, 30-minute television show in which Archbishop Kurtz participates in an ongoing conversation about the Archdiocese of Louisville, his involvement with the larger Church (both nationally and globally), and issues of faith in general.

Catholic Services
Appeal

Donate Now >

Legacy Giving >

Learn More >

Restoring Trust: Safe Environment

Protecting God’s Children: Sexual Abuse Policies, Training and Resources.

Learn More

Vocations

Every day, God calls upon men and women of all ages, races and cultures to become a part of His plan.
Learn More

New or Returning?

Our site for those returning to the Church, looking for a Church home, or hoping to learn more about the Catholic Church.
Learn More

Archdiocesan News

Walk with Jesus on the way

By Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz  The first Christmas was full of movement. Recall that Joseph and Mary — to fulfill the requirements of the...

The post Walk with Jesus on the way appeared first on The Record.

Initiative aims to promote human dignity

By Ruby Thomas, Record Staff Writer The Archdiocese of Louisville will begin an initiative called “Days of Human Dignity” Jan. 6, the feast of the...

The post Initiative aims to promote human dignity appeared first on The Record.

See All

Catholic News

Pope: Festivities become a facade when Christ is left out of Christmas

IMAGE: CNS photo/L'Osservatore RomanoBy Carol GlatzVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Only when Christ is the focus of the Christmas season do all the colorful lights, carols, special meals and traditions help create a festive and joyous [...]

Pope prays for world’s suffering children on Christmas

IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Those who recognize the Lord in the baby Jesus in the manger also should recognize his presence in children suffering today because of war, poverty and immigration, [...]

See All

Archdiocesan Events

Jan 06, 2018 11:30am @ Cathedral of the Assumption

Jan 07, 2018 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ Flaget Center

Jan 09, 2018 6:30pm - 9:00pm @ St. Michael

Full Calendar
Print Friendly, PDF & Email